Kenya: Wavinya Ndeti Resigns as Transport CAS to Join Machakos Gubernatorial Race

Nairobi — Transport Chief Administration Secretary (CAS) Wavinya Ndeti has officially resigned to fully focus on politics, where she is seeking to become the Governor of Machakos.

Speaking during a press conference at her office, Wavinya said that she is proud of being part of the accomplishments made by the Transport Ministry, saying now it's time for her to serve Machakos people.

"My vision is to serve the people of Machakos so that they can be able to sustainably exploit their natural and creative resources to full potential," she said.

Her resignation comes few days ahead of deadline issued by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, requiring public servants seeking elective offices in the forthcoming general elections to have resigned by Wednesday next week.

Ndeti has served in the position for a period of 2 years, after being appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta in January 2020 when he reshuffled the Cabinet.

She first contested for the Machakos Governor's seat in 2013 and 2017 where she lost to Governor Alfred Mutua.

She however rejected the results and accused Mutua of rigging, with the legal battle ending up at the Supreme Court where Mutua's win was upheld.

Ndeti also served as a Member of Parliament for Kathiani.

The Machakos Gubernatorial contest has so far attracted several candidates including United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Chairman and former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama, Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita, Machakos County Assembly Speaker Florence Mwangangi and Mavoko Member of Parliament Patrick Makau.