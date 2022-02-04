Kenya: Court Declines to Lift Freeze Order on Road Agency Official's Sh500 Million Assets

Nairobi — The High Court has refused to lift an order freezing cash and assets worth over half billion shillings belonging to a senior official at a public road's agency.

Benson Muteti Musila made an application before Justice Esther Maina that the court lifts the orders on basis that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has no evidence that he made the cash illegally through corruption and bribery.

He is accused of collecting 1 billion of unexplained wealth and property and stated that they cannot be linked to corruption.

Muteti who is the Coastal Region Manager of Kenya Rural Roads Authority was charged with a forfeiture suit on July 28,2021.

He was also accused of getting kickbacks from contractors and also awarded State tenders to a company associated with his brother.

The vast properties are managed by his spouse, Zipporah Mwongeli.