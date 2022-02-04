Kenya: Excited Omanyala Gears Up for Indoor Debut in France. Record Maybe?

Nairobi — African 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala will make his indoor debut on Friday night when he lines up at the Miramas Métropole Indoor meet in France, a World Athletics Indoor Tour bronze label race.

Omanyala believes running the Indoor Tour races will help him cut a bit more of his start time as he will improve his movement off the blocks.

"I am so excited about the indoor season because previously, I have always watched it just on TV but now I am going to compete. Over the last two months of training I have been doing a lot of block starts because I am trying to perfect my start," says Omanyala.

He adds; "My start hasn't always been perfect in my start and racing indoors will help me perfect tat. If I run the 60m I ill try to step faster in the first part of the race and once I get used to this, the 100m will be faster. If I can perfect my skill in the first 50m then I can cut a few seconds of my time because I have a very good acceleration in the last 50m. Definitely I can run faster than 9.77secs."

The Kenyan arrived in France three days ago and has trained over the last two days and says he is ready to battle for the stadium record of 6.68seconds.

"I am excited to be here of course and my target is to run a good race. If I have the possibility of going for the stadium record then why not?" posed Omanyala.

After the race in Marseille tonight, Omanyala will head to Paris where he is scheduled to run three more races before flying back home to prepare for the outdoor season.