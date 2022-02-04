Kenya: EALA MP Jematia Freed on Sh1 Million Bond, Ordered Not to Attend Rallies

4 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Baringo — The East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament Florence Jematia has been freed on a Sh1 million bond after pleading not guilty to making utterances with subversive intent.

While making her ruling at the Kabarnet Law Courts, Senior Residents Magistrate Nerolyne Idagwa also banned her from attending rallies or setting foot in Baringo South.

She is also required to report to the local Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) office daily from February 7 to 11.

On Thursday, her lawyers led by Manaseh Tunen requested the court to allow her to be taken for treatment at a private hospital in Kabarnet town since she is suffering from ulcers.

Jematia was arrested and grilled at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Nairobi on Wednesday for allegedly threatening to arm Baringo residents to fend off bandits.

Citing lack of insecurity in the area, the MP was caught on video on January 30 in Lamaiwe threatening to start a funds drive to aid the purchase of guns.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X