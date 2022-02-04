Kenya: EALA MP Jematia Freed on Sh1 Million Bond, Ordered Not to Attend Rallies

Baringo — The East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament Florence Jematia has been freed on a Sh1 million bond after pleading not guilty to making utterances with subversive intent.

While making her ruling at the Kabarnet Law Courts, Senior Residents Magistrate Nerolyne Idagwa also banned her from attending rallies or setting foot in Baringo South.

She is also required to report to the local Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) office daily from February 7 to 11.

On Thursday, her lawyers led by Manaseh Tunen requested the court to allow her to be taken for treatment at a private hospital in Kabarnet town since she is suffering from ulcers.

Jematia was arrested and grilled at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Nairobi on Wednesday for allegedly threatening to arm Baringo residents to fend off bandits.

Citing lack of insecurity in the area, the MP was caught on video on January 30 in Lamaiwe threatening to start a funds drive to aid the purchase of guns.