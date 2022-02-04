Kenya Rugby League Federation Becomes IRL Member

Nairobi — Kenya Rugby league federation has been approved by the Rugby League football global governing body International Rugby League -IRL board members to formally attain an observer member status.

Kenya Rugby League is now ranked internationally and can compete in tournaments all over the world, creating opportunities and openings for Kenya young players anywhere in the world.

Kenya Rugby League Federation Chairman Nyakwaka Adhere said;

"Our coaches, match officials and managers now have access to international accredited courses and this helps to build the pillars of rugby development in Kenya."

"We started pursing this affiliation process 9 years ago as team, together with the late Benjamin Ayimba. It coming to fruition in his absence I can only dedicate it to him by ensuring his legacy lives on."

IRL secretary general, Danny Kazandjian has welcomed the confirmation saying; "The approval of Kenya Rugby League as a member of IRL demonstrates clearly the continued growth and appetite for the sport, particularly in Middle East Africa region."

"I would like to congratulate KRLF and welcome them to the IRL community. I know how hard the chair and his team have worked on this application and I look forward to seeing them develop and prosper."

MEA regional manager Remond Safi added "I am pleased that after much significant groundwork, we finally have an organization in Kenya that has been approved by IRL for membership."

"It has been a lengthy ad complicated process to ensure that there is a robust governance process in place for further growth in the country and their presence also strengthens the sport in East Africa."

Kenya is the 60th country to gain membership of IRL.