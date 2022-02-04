Rwanda: Basketball - Patriots, APR Clash in Preseason Final

Local basketball giants Patriots and rivals APR square off in the men's final of the preseason tournament at Amahoro indoor stadium on Friday.

The game starts at 8pm.

Patriots reached the final after edging out Rwanda Energy Group (REG) in semi-finals, whereas APR saw off IPRC-Kigali.

In a telephone interview on Thursday, Patriots head coach Bernard Oluoch told this publication that his side will be all out to 'play hard and enjoy the game' for a win.

"We are aware of APR's tough and good players," he said, noting that "we will be out there to play hard, enjoy the game and do everything possible to win."

Separately, APR tactician Cliff Owuor said: "We are ready and we will give it our best to lift the trophy."

In the women's category, REG will take on APR in the final. Kick off, 6pm.

Friday

Finals

Men

Patriots Vs APR 8pm

Women

REG Vs APR 6pm