Rwanda: Basketball - Patriots, APR Clash in Preseason Final

4 February 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Local basketball giants Patriots and rivals APR square off in the men's final of the preseason tournament at Amahoro indoor stadium on Friday.

The game starts at 8pm.

Patriots reached the final after edging out Rwanda Energy Group (REG) in semi-finals, whereas APR saw off IPRC-Kigali.

In a telephone interview on Thursday, Patriots head coach Bernard Oluoch told this publication that his side will be all out to 'play hard and enjoy the game' for a win.

"We are aware of APR's tough and good players," he said, noting that "we will be out there to play hard, enjoy the game and do everything possible to win."

Separately, APR tactician Cliff Owuor said: "We are ready and we will give it our best to lift the trophy."

In the women's category, REG will take on APR in the final. Kick off, 6pm.

Friday

Finals

Men

Patriots Vs APR 8pm

Women

REG Vs APR 6pm

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X