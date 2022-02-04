Rwanda: Cancer Day - a Look At Most Prevalent Cancers in Rwanda, Treatments

Every year on February 4, people across the world observe World Cancer Day, with view to create awareness about the disease and the prejudices associated with it.

World Cancer Day was declared as a "global uniting initiative" by the Union of International Cancer Control (UICC). The initiative refers to people across the globe being urged to come together and battle the condition with the help of early detection, care, and emotional support.

According to Globocan 2020, a report by Global Cancer Observatory (GCO) under the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), breast, cervix uteri, prostate, stomach and liver cancers are the most prevalent in Rwanda.

The cervix uteri cancer has caused 829 deaths, breast cancer has caused 636, prostate cancer has caused 597, stomach cancer has caused 517 and liver cancer has resulted in 454 deaths.

The report also states that breast cancer had many new cases; 1237, and was followed by cervix uteri cancer which had 1229 new cases.

Dr. Theoneste Maniragaba, a Clinical Oncologist at Rwanda Military Hospital/Rwanda Cancer Center told The New Times that in Rwanda all kinds of cancers are treated.

He noted that there is equipment that are used in consultation, surgery and chemotherapy, adding that oncologists are available including ten who can do surgery and administer chemotherapy.

There are also others who can treat cancers that catch oesophagus, brain, chest, stomach, breast, among others.

He said that however, they still need more oncologists in all areas because, for instance, there is only one who does cardiothoracic surgeon for chest cancer, two for breast cancer, two for women's cancers and other general doctors who perform stomach and urine system of men cancer surgery, among others.

He called for public awareness, urging people to do check-ups earlier so that they can be treated early.

"Although cancer treatment is available, we still need to raise awareness so that people can do check-ups and know that cancer treatment is there. Everyone has to do a check-up earlier to know how they stand and they have to know that we are able to treat them," he said.

According to UICC, ten million people die each year from cancer; that's more than HIV/AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis combined. By 2030, experts project cancer deaths to rise to 13 million.

Over a third of all cancers can be prevented by reducing exposure to risk factors such as tobacco, obesity, physical inactivity, infections, alcohol, environmental pollution, occupational carcinogens and radiation.

UICC states that prevention of certain cancers may also be effective through vaccination against the Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) and the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), helping to protect against liver cancer and cervical cancer respectively.

The theme for World Cancer Day 2022 is "Close the Care Gap" and is all about understanding and recognising the inequities in cancer care around the globe.

The theme also revolves around identifying and recognising global disparities in cancer care, that prevents people from certain economic strata full access to essential healthcare services and facilities.