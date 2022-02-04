Sudan: S. Sudan's President Salva Kiir, House Speaker Tagesse Chaffo Confer On Security Issues

Addis Ababa — President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit and Speaker of the House of Peoples' Representatives (HPR) Tagesse Chaffo have discussed on security issues in the regions, bordering South Sudan and Ethiopia.

Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of South Sudan, received and held a meeting with the delegation of Ethiopia led by Tagesse Chaffo, Speaker of the House of People's Representatives (HPR) on Tuesday.

Tagesse was accompanied by Omod Ujulu, President of Gambella Region, Ashadli Hassan, President of Benishagul Region, Ambassador Feseha Shawel, Director General for IGAD Countries and Ambassador Nabil Mahdi, Ambassador of Ethiopia to South Sudan.

The meeting centered on security issues in the regions bordering South Sudan and Ethiopia, according to the statement from Office of the President of the Republic of South Sudan.

The delegation also discussed issues pertaining to cattle rustling, child abduction, infrastructure development and border trade in the areas bordering South Sudan and Ethiopia, it was indicated.

In his remarks to the media after the meeting, Tagesse Chaffo said, they have exchanged information and discussed on how to work closely for the common goods of the two countries, noting that they are going to form a joint forum to discuss problems whenever they arise.