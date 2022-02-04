Uganda: Education, Pastoral Care, Liturgical and Spiritual Assistance for Refugees in the North of the Country

Palabek — The Don Bosco Professional Center in the Palabek refugee camp trains students who would not be able to complete their education due to their status. Girls often become pregnant at a very young age, between 14 and 18. For them and their needs, the Salesians of Don Bosco have opened a day center where the children are cared for while young mothers can attend classes. On the occasion of the Feast of the Founder of the Order, students, teachers and administrative staff, nuns, catechists, youth workers and leaders of the Christian community gathered at the Don Bosco Professional Center in the Palabek refugee camp in northern Uganda to celebrate the 'Father and master of youth', reads a note sent to Fides.

In Palabek, 250 students take part in various professional courses ranging from agriculture, solar energy, construction, motorcycle mechanics, sewing, carpentry, for blacksmiths and hairdressing courses to driving motor vehicles. The Salesians of Don Bosco have been active in the refugee camp since June 2017 and began their work shortly after it opened. Most of the refugees come from the southern areas of South Sudan, from the Catholic dioceses of Torit and Malakal, and the number is increasing every day. They are predominantly Catholic Christians who also receive pastoral, liturgical and spiritual support. Uganda was one of the countries in the world where education came to a complete standstill due to Covid-19. All educational institutions remained closed for almost two years. When the country's president since 1986, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, recently allowed schools to reopen, many institutions had to remain closed because they lacked funds, had been converted into homes for rent, or because there had no teachers. Many teachers and educators were forced to look for other jobs to support their r families.

"The celebrations of Saint Don Bosco", say the missionaries, "was therefore a special moment of joy and hope for all those who took part and who are involved in educational work in various ways".