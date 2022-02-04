Nigeria: Indigenous Social Media App, Shapclick, Launched in Nigeria

A new social media messaging app known as Shapclick, has been launched in Nigeria , to facilitate the sharing of news , photos, videos as well market goods and services to the teeming clickers around the globe.

Developed by Mohammed Aliu, a Nigerian, who boasted that ShapClick would surpass other social media apps , with the installation of more authentication to protect end to end encryption of private chat between users , that would guarantee safety.

Aliu, disclosed that that the zeal to be a problem solver prompted him to create something that Africans would be proud to declare as theirs, noting that since countries like China, Japan, Korea and India managed to put their apps together, Africa must be developed by Africans ,to measure at par with the international community.

Spokesman for Aliu, Mr Hyacinth Chiweuba, explained that ShapClick as an indigenous messaging application, would enable users to chat, make audio and video calls, including unrestricted number of group chats as well shop for affordable and genuine products.

Aside being a social media application that enables people to connect to each other in communities, share stickers and files as well as blogging and grow business, Chiweuba informed that the app also had other features that could be used by bloggers.

Launched on November 22,2021 , to protect users’ information and privacy.

Chiweuba , said, “with the Nigerian Communication Commission, NCC putting mobile subscriptions as at June,last year at 163 million, which have heavily relied on foreign messaging app that serves no local content as it were, ShapClick is positioned to bridge that gap.

“We are not in ShapClick for revenue purposes, we are in it to solve a bigger problem and create employment in the country.

“For Nigeria to be what we want it to be, Nigerians must first figure out how to solve our problems, we must invest in our people, equip them to contribute productively and creatively.

” We have privacy settings which is built for the purpose. Users phone numbers and personal information are not visible to other users.

“We have the admin panel for the team use. They can see any post and other things but cannot see the chat conversations. We can delete videos, pictures if there is a report on them. Accounts can also be deleted while users’ pages can be modified. Misinformation and fake news can be handled and taken down when users report issues and we confirm it as fake. Same goes for gory contents.

“We do so much than messaging, we want to empower and improve on the way messaging is done today, by giving access to users to shop, while Soft chatting and Soft talking at the same time”, Chinweuba said.