Namibia: Ex-Flying Winger Now Keeps Homes Safe

Conrad Angula — Former Eastern Jumpers and Civics star Johannes 'Hoko' Kasibu was probably one of the country's most prolific goal scorers.

Although he has spent most of his sport career deployed as a right wingback, the flying winger would constantly find the back of the opposition net.

Kasibu was born at Hoachanas in the Hardap region and grew up in Windhoek.

A product of Katutura-based Eastern Jumpers, who were a dominant force in the now-defunct Central First Division, Kasibu was also comfortable playing as rightback, rightwing and man marker.

He scored a hat-trick one Saturday during his debut for Jumpers against Brave Rangers, and repeated the same feat against Flames the Sunday thereafter to record an emphatic six-goal haul in one weekend.

"I was not really involved in the school team at A Shipena Secondary School, but I was literally forced by one of the teachers to play for the school's under-18 team during my matric year in 1992. It was also the same year I joined Eastern Jumpers.

"I mostly only featured in class tournaments, and during the school holidays. I played for the Dream Team at the famous Ellis Park field, which was situated on the open space between Shifidi Secondary School and the Ephesians Lutheran Church at Katutura," Kasibu says.

It was during his days with the Dream Team that his teammates who played for Civics persuaded him to join the Khomasdal-based premier league outfit in 1993.

The former flying winger enjoyed what he described as four eventful years with Civics, during which he won the Metropolitan Cup in 1995 with a 1-0 victory over the Okahandja outfit Liverpool, but they were on the losing side to Blue Waters with the same scoreline in 1996.

Kasibu joined Black Africa in 1997, but didn't really have a good spell with the Lively Lions as he picked up a serious knee injury, which took him almost three years to fully recover.

After recovery he joined Civics' cross-town neighbours Young Ones, with whom he came close to winning the league and cup double in the 2001/02 season.

However, they missed out on the league title with a solitary point and were booted out of the Namibia Football Association (NFA) Cup in the semi-final round of the competition.

Also nicknamed 'Codesa' by his former stylish Civics teammate Elton 'Sputla' Masite, he represented the Khomas region at junior level, and was the vice captain of the Caltex under-20 team, but didn't make the final cut of the junior national team that toured Finland in 1991.

"Namibian football was on the rise and was well structured during the 90s. The school leagues served as an excellent feeder for the first-division and premier-league teams.

"Competition for a place in the teams was fierce, but healthy. The basics of football were drilled into the school boys, and they knew exactly what was required of them by the coaches if they wanted to represent Namibia at whatever level," he says.

The former trialist with South African professional outfit Vaal Professionals finally received his senior national team call-up in 1996.

Although he travelled with the team to Botswana, Mozambique and South Africa, including a two-week training camp to Germany, the former winger only got to play for the Brave Warriors once during a goalless stalemate in Gaborone against Botswana.

Kasibu says he played one of the most memorable matches of his career for Young Ones against Liverpool at Okahandja.

"The match against Liverpool in 1994 was particularly important, because we were facing relegation together with Robber Chanties from Khorixas. We needed a win and they just needed a draw to avoid the drop to the first division.

"They were in a more favourable position because they were playing at home, while we were facing a very tough opponent away from home. I scored a wonderful goal from range, which turned out to be the only goal of the match and rescued us from relegation," he says.

Kasibu finally dropped the curtain on his colourful football career in the colours of the Ingweinyama, as Tigers are affectionately known, in 2003.

WORK, FAMILY

The ex-footballer is currently engaged to his long-time lover and mother of his three daughters.

Kasibu is currently self-employed.

"I own two online companies - Super Alarm Connections and TK Enterprise CC. We install home-protection security and do blinds, renovations and construction," he says.

"We are working with electronics and it is always a challenge with first-time clients. It is because they must still get used to using the product. Electronics can be very challenging if you don't know how to use it."

Kasibu, who says that he has perfected his game through a lot of practice, says former Golden Rivers and Black Africa player Simon Thomas had the biggest influence on his football career.

The former national team player admits that he misses his competitive playing days, although he is still playing with some of his former teammates on social level.

Kasibu and his former teammates like Rian 'Doctor' Fredericks and Ruuka Isaacks are currently playing for the Tura Old Stars, and although not as competitive like in the old days, it helps them stay fit.

As advice for today's young players, Kasibu quotes world-renowned coach José Mourinho, who said today's youngsters should strive for a proper education because the lifespan of a football player is short.

"Concentrate on becoming engineers and doctors to prepare for life after football. The life of a footballer is very short, and you are never guaranteed of tomorrow because of injuries. Try to have a degree, because you are nothing without a proper education," he says.