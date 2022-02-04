Namibia: A Lot At Stake At National Champs

A lot will be at stake when Namibia's top cyclists line up for the Nedbank National Championships this weekend.

With the national championships being the main selection race for the Commonwealth Games in July, a great battle can be expected as Namibia's top cyclists vie for national honours, as well as a spot on the Commonwealth Games team.

Xavier Papo has been the in-form cyclist so far, winning the first two legs of the Windhoek Pedal Power series, but the national championships will carry much more weight in the selection process, as the vice president of the Namibia Cycling Federation, Nick du Plessis explained yesterday.

"The national championships is the most important of the selection races for the Commonwealth Games, as the winner will receive 40 points, compared to only five points in the WPP series. Then there is still the Nedbank Cycle Challenge and the Cape Town Cycle Tour where the winners will receive 30 and 20 points respectively," he said.

"Xavier has been at another level this year and he is in great shape, but the national championships should be wide open with a lot of cyclists in the mix," he added.

Some of the other top contenders include the defending champion Drikus Coetzee, as well as Gerhard Mans, Ingram Cuff and Jean Paul Burger, who all narrowly lost out in the recent WPP sprints to Papo.

Another strong contender is Hugo Hahn, who won last year's Namibian Cycle Classic, while the experienced Dan Craven should also be amongst the favourites.

Craven suffered a cruel blow last year when he was struck by the coronavirus on the eve of the Tokyo Olympics and had to withdraw from the Namibian team, while his return to local racing at last week's second WPP leg ended prematurely as he had to pull out with a puncture. But now, despite having turned 39 earlier this week, thoughts of retirement are far from his mind as he feels he still has a lot to offer.

"After missing out on the Olympics I just thought that's not how I wanted to go out - I want to say goodbye to national team racing in the right way. I'd love to be a part of the Commonwealth Games team and help the team out as an elder rider, but we'll just have to see how the selection goes," he said.

"At the Commonwealth Games the emphasis is more on the team, where team tactics and guidance from an older rider such as myself is important, so I would really like to take that role and help out the youngsters," he added.

One cyclist who will not be in action is Alex Miller, who is participating in the Tank Trek four-day stage race in South Africa with Konny Looser, but Du Plessis said his performances will be monitored.

"Our cyclists' performances at international events will be monitored for national team selection, and Alex is concentrating more on the mountain bike than the road race, but versatility and all-round strength will also play a role in team selection," he said.

While the Elite Men's race is wide open, Vera Adrian should start as a big favourite in the Elite Women's race.

She comfortably won last weekend's second WPP leg, beating Courtney Liebenberg by nearly two minutes to the line, while she has dominated the national championships over the past decade, winning the title for the past seven years in a row.

Adrian recently returned to Namibia from Switzerland with the aim of competing in the selection races and qualifying for the Commonwealth Games.

"I'd love to go to the Commonwealth Games, it's definitely on my wish list, and that's why I'm here in Namibia competing in the selection races, so let's see how it goes," she said.

Other cyclists who could make an impact in the Elite Women's category include Melissa Hinz, Anri Krugel, Michelle Doman and the up-and-coming junior Monique du Plessis.

The weekend's cycling action starts with the Nedbank National Time Trial Championships from 15h00 this afternoon, at the Namwater bridge on the Okahandja road, just past the police checkpoint.

The Nedbank National Road Race Championships take place in and around Windhoek on Sunday morning, starting at 06h30 at Zoo Park in the central business district of Windhoek. From there the cyclists will go out on the Dobra road to do four laps of the Dobra loops, before returning to the CBD to do seven laps in the city centre, before once again finishing at Zoo Park.