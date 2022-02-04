Africa: New Online Course to Fight the Covid-19 Infodemic

The new WHO online course dedicated to Infodemic Management 101 is now available on the OpenWHO.org platform.

Thanks to this online training, anyone can learn the basics of Infodemic management, anytime, from anywhere. A dozen of global experts explore the growing field of infodemic management activities and explain how to fight misinformation spread and to design human-centered interventions to empower individuals and communities.

A course for all:

This new introductory course is for anyone interested in understanding what an infodemic is, how it dramatically affects public health, and what we can do about it now and into the future. Currently available in English, the self-paced course introduces infodemic management to participants across five modules addressing infodemic management, misinformation, fact checking in a health crisis, the inoculation theory and interventions' design.

Practical skills and record of achievement:

It also allows trainees to develop and practice new ready to use skills thanks to three skills labs dedicated to:

analyse the nature, origins and spread of misinformation

verify photo and video content online

use social listening tools

At the end of this free course and after successful completion of the final quiz, participants receive a record of achievement and a sharable digital badge.

More than 13k learners: join the community!

This easy-to-follow introductory course is now available. The skills and knowledge will help everyone to find ways to become an infodemic manager in their daily lives and champion infodemic management in their daily work. Share the news with your network to help grow literacy about infodemic management within Health systems and beyond!

Read more and enroll here.

About OpenWHO.org:

OpenWHO is WHO's interactive web-based platform accessible by all from anywhere, that offers free online courses to people preparing to work in epidemics, pandemics and health emergencies or those already doing so. It offers easy access to a range of trainings (even with low bandwidth), which now includes infodemic management.