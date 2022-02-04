Nigeria: Dangote Visits Renovated Pitch of MKO Abiola Stadium Abuja

4 February 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

Billionaire businessman and Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, yesterday visited the main bowl of the Moshood Abiola National stadium which his company renovated with a whopping N1billion.

He expressed satisfaction with the job done as the water sprinklers were working perfectly and the digital score-boards beaming as he was conducted round the pitch.

In his remarks, Dangote assured the Sports Minister of his continued support. He said "You can be rest assured of our continued support. You can always knock on our doors.

"We shouldn't allow our stadiums to collapse. Nigerians have a very strong love for Sports, so I think we need to complement the government's efforts to ensure that everything works."

On his part, the Minister of sports, Sunday Dare expressed appreciation to Dangote for accepting to adopt the Moshood Abiola Stadium, stating that he (Dangote) was the first to embrace the Ministry's Adopt-a-Pitch initiative.

"I want to thank you for investing in the development of our Sports and the fruit of that partnership has blossomed into what we see here today. I would like to inform you that we have just received CAF certification of this Stadium for international matches, which means that the World Cup qualifiers will be played here. This wouldn't have been possible without your support", Dare emphasised.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X