Nigeria: Dangote Visits Renovated Pitch of MKO Abiola Stadium Abuja

Billionaire businessman and Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, yesterday visited the main bowl of the Moshood Abiola National stadium which his company renovated with a whopping N1billion.

He expressed satisfaction with the job done as the water sprinklers were working perfectly and the digital score-boards beaming as he was conducted round the pitch.

In his remarks, Dangote assured the Sports Minister of his continued support. He said "You can be rest assured of our continued support. You can always knock on our doors.

"We shouldn't allow our stadiums to collapse. Nigerians have a very strong love for Sports, so I think we need to complement the government's efforts to ensure that everything works."

On his part, the Minister of sports, Sunday Dare expressed appreciation to Dangote for accepting to adopt the Moshood Abiola Stadium, stating that he (Dangote) was the first to embrace the Ministry's Adopt-a-Pitch initiative.

"I want to thank you for investing in the development of our Sports and the fruit of that partnership has blossomed into what we see here today. I would like to inform you that we have just received CAF certification of this Stadium for international matches, which means that the World Cup qualifiers will be played here. This wouldn't have been possible without your support", Dare emphasised.