Nigeria: Airport Workers Threaten Strike Over Condition of Service, Minimum Wage

Airport workers under the aegis of the National Union of Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreational services Employees (AUPCTRE) have threatened to shut down activities at the airports over failure to release negotiated conditions of service of the agencies since 2013.

The associations' leaders NUATE's general secretary Com. Aba Ocheme; ATSSSAN deputy general secretary, Com. Frances Akinjole; ANAP General Secretary, Com. Abdulrazaq Saidu and General Secretary AUPCTRE, Waheed Sikiru, in a joint press statement, said non-implementation of minimum wage/consequential adjustment since 2019 without the demands being met in any form.

The labour leaders directed that all aviation workers are directed to commence total withdrawal of services from midnight of Tuesday 8th of Feb, 2022.

"As you are all aware, our unions variously issued ultimatums to the Federal Ministry of Aviation and the six aviation agencies over the vexed issues of failure to release negotiated conditions of service of the agencies since 2013 and non-implementation of Minimum Wage/Consequential Adjustment since 2019. All the ultimatums expired yesterday, 31st January, 2019 without the demands being met in any form.

"The meeting called by the Federal Ministry of Aviation on the same 31st of January, 2013 did not resolve the issues as there was no clear assurance from the Ministry/Managements' delegation towards meeting our genuine demands.

"In the circumstance, our Unions are left with no choice than to take the next obvious step. In this regard, all aviation workers are hereby directed to commence total withdrawal of services from midnight of Tuesday 8th of Feb, 2022 unless, and until, otherwise directed in this same manner."

They unions, however, informed airlines, ground handling companies and other aviation related businesses that aviation services will be unavailable during the time of the strike action.

They also urged relevant government agencies to act jointly to ensure that the demands of the unions are realised.

"May we advise the managements of FAAN, NCAA, NAMA, NIMET, AIB and NCAT, in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Aviation to utilise the one week window so provided to avert this huge crises by prevailing on the relevant government agencies to act jointly to ensure that our twin demands are met, which are; All Conditions of service of NCAA, NAMA, FAAN, NiMet and any other aviation agency pending before the Ministry of Aviation, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, or any other organ of government or management of the agencies must be released wholly for implementation with the effective date of the signing of the agreement between our Unions and the respective agencies, and

The new Minimum Wage/Consequential Adjustment must be immediately implemented with effect from the Law's effective date of April, 2019.

"Accordingly, all branches and State Councils of the undersigned Unions are to commence joint and individual mobilisation of aviation workers nationwide and ensure total compliance with this directive in all stations of operations of the six aviation agencies without fail."

"By this notice, all airlines, ground handling, aviation security/logistics, inflight catering, and other aviation related businesses as well as the travelling and general public are hereby notified that aviation services will be unavailable as from the given time until the issues are fully resolved."