Nigeria: Cross River Labour Unions Threaten Strike

4 February 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Richard Ndoma

Organised labour in Cross River State have threatened to down their tools should the state government failed to implement content of memorandum of understanding (MoU) it signed months ago with the unions.

The organised labour made up of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), Joint Action Negotiating Council and their affiliates, urged the state government to implement the memorandum of understanding it signed with the unions before the strike was called off.

The unions issued the threat during brainstorming session with the Cross River State Head of Service, Mr Timothy Akwaji when the unions leaders paid courtesy visit to the head of service, yesterday, in Calabar.

The unions' leaders threatened to call members out on strike if the state government failed to honour the agreement it entered into with them.

They also called for reinstatement of 31 civil servants whose names were mistakenly omitted from government payroll causing the workers to languish in poverty and frustration.

Speaking on behalf of organised Labour, chairman of the NLC in Cross River State, Comrade Ben Ukpekpi said, "I am shocked when I discovered that these categories of persons were yet to be returned to service. 31 of them whose names were mistakenly remove from the payroll, in spite of these; they are still going to work. I wonder how they survive with this kind of situation?"

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X