Nigeria, UAE Truce - Air Peace to Resume Direct Flights to Dubai March 1

Air Peace airline Friday said that it will resume direct scheduled flights to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, UAE, on March 1st, 2022.

This is coming after the lifting of flight restrictions between Nigeria and UAE following protracted covid-19 protocol and flight frequencies disagreement between the two countries.

Recall the two countries resolved the differences and restored flight frequencies to Nigeria's Air Peace and UAE's Emirates airline last week.

Air Peace has also announced that it is set to expand its West Coast presence by launching flight operations into Niamey, Niger, on February 25, 2022, as well as Kinshasha and Malabo in the first Quarter of this year .

The Management of the airline who made the revelation in a news release issued to journalists on Friday, February 4, 2022, stated that Lagos-Dubai-Lagos flights will operate three days weekly from any of its domestic routes through its Lagos hub.

"We are happy to inform the flying public that in tandem with our commitment to providing more flight connectivity and meeting the air travel needs of Nigerians, we are restarting our UAE operations, but with Dubai as the destination, and not Sharjah."

" We abundantly appreciate the vital role played by the Nigerian Government in making this possible", Air Peace asserted.

The airline further stated that before first quarter runs out, "we shall commence scheduled flights to Kinshasha in DR Congo and Malabo in Equatorial Guinea, to enlarge our footprints in West Africa and offer the flying public more network options", adding that Niamey flights will operate from Abuja and Kano on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays with the Hopper jets.

Air Peace has been operating scheduled commercial flights into the UAE since July, 2019. It had assured that it would continue to scale up its service delivery to surpass the expectations of air travelers, especially with the activation of its ambitious fleet modernization scheme and a renewed commitment to "unequalled customer experience."

Air Peace has also been designated by the Federal Government to fly into other international destinations such as Guangzhou-China, Delhi-India, UK and Houston-US.

It currently operate 20 domestic routes, 6 regional routes and 2 international destinations while it has an increasing modern fleet of 34 aircraft, including five brand new E195-E2s and 5 Airbus 320s.