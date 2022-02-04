Namibia: Muller Reaches Out to Otjiwarongo Youth

KICK-BOXING star Delano Muller (17) recently hosted a self-defence workshop at Otjiwarongo.

The event took place at the Peri Naua Cultural Centre, which offers underprivileged children library and kindergarten facilities, as well as language, dance and paper mache classes.

"The event was held to support the Peri Naua Cultural Centre as they depend on sponsorships. The centre is struggling financially, and I have asked the community of Otjiwarongo to get involved too," Muller says.

He says he enlisted the help of fellow kick-boxer Lesley Hoaeb, the owner of Namibia Martial Arts Academy at Walvis Bay, to interact with about 60 children, motivating them, and teaching them self-defence moves.

Muller is no stranger to generosity, having donated the prize money he won at the Namibia Sport Awards to several charitable causes.

Muller was the junior sportsman of the year from 2017 to 2019, and also scooped the community inspiration award in 2021.

The seminar at Otjiwarongo was part of Muller's 'Making Sport Accessible to Everyone Together' initiative.

Through the project, Muller helps underprivileged young people to acquire sport equipment, clothes and shoes.

He encourages them to improve their circumstances through sport, and often hands over stationery, food and wheelchairs.

"You are amazing for facing your difficult circumstances with so much courage and hope," Muller told the workshop attendees.

Peri Naua Cultural Centre project manager Monique Escurat said such events are exceptional and will attract more children to the centre.

Given their tough backgrounds, knowing how to defend themselves in difficult situations is useful, she said.

Nchindo Inonge (15), who attended the workshop, said: "It's fantastic. I feel safe and I learned how to defend myself."

Pangula Tumelo (14) from Freedom Park settlement said the skills she learnt were helpful.

"It will help me a lot. The tactics are easy to grasp," she said.