Africa: Zimbabwe Elected Into AU Peace and Security Councils

4 February 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Mukudzei Chingwere

Zimbabwe was this week elected to the 15-member African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava has said.

He spoke at the end of the 40th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the AU held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Wednesday and Thursday.

"Zimbabwe, along with 14 other Member States, was elected to the 15-member African Union Peace and Security Council.

"In that capacity, the country will play an active role in promoting peace and security on the continent. This is a clear recognition of our commitment to the continental agenda," said Minister Shava.

He said the purpose of the meeting was to adopt and approve the budget proposal for this year, consider the theme of 2022, discuss the situation at the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) and the operationalisation of the Africa CDC, among other AU issues.

"The Council approved a budget of USD$651 110 573 for 2022. Zimbabwe's contributions are paid up, allowing us to fully participate and benefit from the programmes and activities of the Union. We give credit to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development for making this possible."

The Executive Council considered the AU 2022 theme, "Building Resilience in Nutrition and food security on the African Continent: Strengthen agriculture, accelerate the Human Capital, Social and Economic Development".

Minister Shava said the theme is aimed at galvanising stakeholders to secure greater political commitment and investment towards Africa's food and nutrition agenda at the continental, regional and national levels.

