Egypt/Senegal: Afcon Final - Senegal Eyes First Afcon Title Against 7-Time Winners, Egypt

5 February 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

The most successful team in Africa Cup of Nations history meet a team that have, somewhat surprisingly, never won it as Egypt take on Senegal in Sunday's final.

Egypt have lifted the trophy on seven occasions and will be looking to make it eight after knocking hosts Cameroon out on penalties in Thursday's semi-final.

Senegal, meanwhile, have benefited from a fairly kind route to the final and overcame Burkina Faso 3-1 Wednesday night.

Intriguingly, the two nations have also been drawn against each other in next month's World Cup qualifying playoffs, so this match represents the start of what could be an enthralling trilogy. And, of course, it pits Liverpool teammates Sadio Mane and Mo Salah in direct opposition. Mane and Salah have never won the AFCON.

Egypt have been to extra-time in all three of their knockout stage matches so far and have had 24 hours less than their opponents to prepare for Sunday's final."That could see Carlos Queiroz forced to freshen things up, though he will himself be missing from the touchline after being sent off during the semi-final tie.

Speaking on the final Egypt captain Salah who has never won the title said: "This trophy for me would be completely different. It would be the closest one to my heart."

