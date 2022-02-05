Africa: President Kenyatta in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for AU Summit

5 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Saturday to attend the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

During the 2-day summit, the Head of State will present a progress report of the African Leaders Malaria Alliance as well as this month's AU Peace and Security Council agenda.

Additionally, President Kenyatta will witness the transfer of AU's chairmanship from President Felix Tshisekedi of Democratic Republic of Congo to President Macky Sall of Senegal among other bilateral and multilateral engagements.

The 35th Ordinary Session is the first physical Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union to be held since Covid-19 was declared a global pandemic in 2020.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X