Ethiopia: Africans' Cooperation Key to Utilize Resources, Repel Pressure

Fostering cooperation among African countries will improve the lives of people and overcome the pressure of external forces, social science experts said.

The experts told local media that as Africa remains only the sole supplier of raw materials to the developed world and cannot utilize its resources properly, it cannot avail health, education and other infrastructure facilities for its people.

Addis Ababa University Socioeconomic Development and Environmental Studies Associate Professor MessayMulugeta (PhD) said strengthening the cooperation of African countries will enable them to improve the livelihoods of people. The cooperation also helps the continent to overcome the interference and pressure of external forces that inhibit the former to exploit the abundant natural resources.

"As African governments fall short of properly exploiting the untapped natural resources, the people are exposed to dependency and various economic challenges."

The expert pointed out that the improper exploitation of natural resources and a mere delivery to the developed world has made the continent of 1.3 billion people dependent on aid. With these untapped natural resources, the people of Africa shouldn't have been affected by recurrent drought and famine." Accordingly, due attention should be given to strengthening the cooperation among Africans to exploit the resources effectively and efficiently.

Noting Africa is under stiff diplomatic pressure from the West, the academician highlighted that continental cooperation and strong economic ties will enable the former to overcome the challenge. The collaboration will also bring economic development and improvement of people's lives.

For International Relations Expert MelakuTegegne, Pan- Africanism needs revitalization and redefinition and the task should be carefully executed by scholars. Using various economic blocks of the continent and strengthening state-to-state relations, countries can improve the lives of their people thereby ensuring economic independence and development.

As to him, primarily, these economic blocks must first strengthen bloc- to- bloc relations with one other as they are the best inputs to galvanize economic cooperation in the continent.

Although Africa has a huge potential of natural resources, it hasn't ensured economic independence. Internal conflict, foreign pressure and others have been challenging the continent to go forward. To change the situation, solidifying economic and other cooperation among African nations has a vital role, Melaku noted.