Namibia: Vaccine hesitancy high as most Namibians still unprotected against Covid-19, Afrobarometer study shows

press release

More than seven in 10 adult Namibians have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, and a majority of the unvaccinated say they are likely to stay that way, a recent Afrobarometer survey indicates.

About one in four adult citizens (27%) report having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the survey in late 2021. Another 27% say they are at least "somewhat likely" to get vaccinated, while 43% say they are unlikely to do so.

Among those who say they probably will not get vaccinated, distrust of regulatory agencies and the vaccine itself is by far the most commonly cited reason.

Vaccine hesitancy may have important implications for the country's vulnerability to future waves of infections as well as its economic recovery, especially in the international tourism sector.