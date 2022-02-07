Morocco: Statement By the Royal Office

press release

Rabat — Here follows a statement by the Royal Office:

"Following the tragic incident which claimed the life of the child Rayan Aourram, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God preserve him, had a telephone call with Mr. Khaled Aourram and Mrs. Ouassima Kharchich, parents of the deceased who died after he fell into a well.

In these painful circumstances, His Majesty the King, may God assist Him, expressed His deepest condolences and His sincere feelings of compassion to all the members of the family of the deceased in this painful ordeal, the divine will being unstoppable, praying the Almighty to have him in His holy mercy and accept him in His vast paradise, and to grant patience and comfort to his family who lost their child.

HM the King, may God glorify Him, assured that He closely followed the developments of this painful incident and that He had given His High Instructions to the authorities concerned to take the necessary measures and to deploy all possible efforts in order to save the deceased, but the will of God is unstoppable and the child died.

The Sovereign, may God preserve Him, expressed His consideration for the tireless efforts made by the various authorities, public forces, and associative actors, as well as for the outpouring of solidarity and the broad sympathy expressed towards the family of the deceased by the different Moroccan categories and families, in this painful circumstance.

In conclusion, His Majesty the King assured the family of the deceased of His High Benevolence and High Solicitude."