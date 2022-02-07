Nigeria: Death of Emir of Jama'are, End of an Era - Buhari

7 February 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA-Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the death of the Emir of Jama'are, Ahmad Muhammadu Wabi III, one of the longest-reigning traditional rulers in Africa, "is the end of an era."

Reacting to the death of the emir, who was buried yesterday, President Buhari in a statement issued by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu said:

"The demise of Emir Ahmad Muhammadu Wabi who had ruled for fifty years is a great loss not only to Bauchi State but also the entire country because his enormous contributions to peaceful coexistence are incalculable.

"The late Emir was a decent man who had spent fifty years serving his people without any controversy trailing his remarkable reign."

"I wish to extend my heartfelt sympathy to the family, the Jama'are Emirate Council, the government and the entire people of Bauchi State over the death of this great traditional ruler. May his soul rest in peace. May Allah reward his good deeds with Aljanna," the president prayed.

