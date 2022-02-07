Kenya: We Won't Allow You to Succeed Yourself - Mudavadi Tells Kenyatta

Vihiga — Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula have castigated President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of attempting to extend his term in office by influencing the Azimio La Umoja presidential candidature.

Speaking at various stop overs to popularize the new political outfit, Wetangula told off Kenyatta for attempting to impose Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga on the people.

"We will not allow you to succeed yourself, because the sovereign authority on succession lies with the people of Kenya," he said.

Mudavadi claimed Kenyatta's backing Raila is repeating the events that saw Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi rise from being a last compromise opposition candidate to defeat then Vice-President Martin Fayulu in the 2019 presidential polls.

"Azimio's riddle has been solved. We have now realized that the owner of Azimio is none other than Uhuru Kenyatta. He wants to be the overall Chairman and allow Raila, his puppet to take the Presidency, so that he can rule by proxy," Mudavadi claimed.

Deputy President William Ruto told President Kenyatta to stop interfering with the country's succession politics, saying such a move would taint his image ahead of his retirement after the August elections.

"President Kenyatta will not generate any votes from the factory for Raila Odinga. The President has only one vote," said Wetangula.

He repeated his claims that Kenyans would not bow to pressure to elect a puppet president whose responsibility will be to protect the wealth of some few individuals at the expense of millions of ordinary citizens.

"Kenyans want to elect individuals who will take the country to the next level in terms of development. They are not interested in a puppet whose work will be to protect wealth belonging to few people," said Ruto