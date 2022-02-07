Kenya: We Won't Allow You to Succeed Yourself - Mudavadi Tells Kenyatta

6 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Vihiga — Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula have castigated President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of attempting to extend his term in office by influencing the Azimio La Umoja presidential candidature.

Speaking at various stop overs to popularize the new political outfit, Wetangula told off Kenyatta for attempting to impose Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga on the people.

"We will not allow you to succeed yourself, because the sovereign authority on succession lies with the people of Kenya," he said.

Mudavadi claimed Kenyatta's backing Raila is repeating the events that saw Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi rise from being a last compromise opposition candidate to defeat then Vice-President Martin Fayulu in the 2019 presidential polls.

"Azimio's riddle has been solved. We have now realized that the owner of Azimio is none other than Uhuru Kenyatta. He wants to be the overall Chairman and allow Raila, his puppet to take the Presidency, so that he can rule by proxy," Mudavadi claimed.

Deputy President William Ruto told President Kenyatta to stop interfering with the country's succession politics, saying such a move would taint his image ahead of his retirement after the August elections.

"President Kenyatta will not generate any votes from the factory for Raila Odinga. The President has only one vote," said Wetangula.

He repeated his claims that Kenyans would not bow to pressure to elect a puppet president whose responsibility will be to protect the wealth of some few individuals at the expense of millions of ordinary citizens.

"Kenyans want to elect individuals who will take the country to the next level in terms of development. They are not interested in a puppet whose work will be to protect wealth belonging to few people," said Ruto

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X