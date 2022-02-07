South Africa: Dinkybliss and Mvelo Exit Biggie's #BBMzansi House

Feathers are being ruffled; tensions are rising but a double Eviction is what we did not see coming!

What a double explosive night – the numbers are dropping and as you know by now two Big Brother Housemates were Evicted, tonight, dropping the crowd from 19 Housemates to 17. The Nominated Housemates that were on the chopping block were Dinkybliss, Gash1, Mphowabadimo, Mvelo and Norman.

After they experienced the previous Eviction Show, we think somehow the Nominated Housemates may have thought that tonight may be another day to experience Biggie’s generosity and possibly make it through another week. However, with Lawrence’s swift and suave approach in his announcements it became clear that Biggie had other plans. After a quick recap of some of the week’s major events from the HoH Challenge to the Wager Task, Lawrence announced that the first Housemate to exit the BBMzansi House is Mvelo.

When asked about some things he didn’t know about himself inside the House when he finally got outside, Mvelo said “I didn’t know I was the greatest of all time (G.O.A.T)” but after seeing his BBMzansi journey video he was more surprised that he ate his Pap with a fork and knife. Mvelo expressed it is the nature of the beast to leave first and the game is just a game so he is not worried, but he’ll take it in his stride. When asked about who he will miss the most outside the House, Mvelo channeled his inner Keith Sweat as he sang “Nobody.”

We barely had time to bid our hilarious Mvelo before Lawrence returned to ruffle a few feathers with the Nominated Housemates and told them that it was time for the second Housemate to be Evicted. Once again, the Nominees were required to stand but Lawrence decided to give it a twist and inform Gash1 that he is safe. However, this did not put the remaining Nominees out of their misery by announcing that Dinkybliss was the next to go.

On her way out of the House, Dinkybliss dropped some iconic Code 14 twerking that shook the Housemates, surely, we will miss her spirited participation at the Saturday Night Party. She did not waste any time on the main stage as she went to chat with Lawrence and dropped another ground shaking, twerk fest on the mainstage – Lawrence couldn’t help but chuckle.

During her sit down with Lawrence, Dinkybliss was excited and vibrant as always however, she broke down as she answered one question about the hardest part of being on BBMzansi. For her, she says having to open up and be vulnerable about her childhood and how she grew up was the toughest part of the game but overall, she believes she was herself and enjoyed every moment she was in the House.

It’s going to take some time for the tension to subside after tonight’s Double Eviction, but the remaining Housemates are feeling the sting of the Live Show. Most Housemates are visibly worried about being caught out in their hot gossip as Lawrence’s crossovers with the Housemates during the Live Show are unpredictable.

Gear up, tomorrow will have the coveted Head of House Challenge with another round of Nominations – let’s hope the remaining Housemates can at least enjoy more meals and bed space around the House.

Big Brother Mzansi season 3 is broadcast live 24/7 on DStv Channel 198, you can stream it here. There is a daily highlight show on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161), Tuesdays to Fridays starting 25 January 2022 at 22.30. Sunday Eviction Shows begin on 30 January at 18:00 and will be broadcast on Mzansi Magic.This season will also see the return of fan favourite Shower Hour (22:00, Mondays to Thursdays on channel 161), Saturday Night Parties with Channel O and Friday night games.