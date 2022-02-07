Kenya: Who Can Stop Olunga? Kenyan Striker Extends Impressive Goal Scoring Feat in Qatar

6 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga extended his goal scoring run in the Qatar Stars League to 19 goals in 17 matches, scoring a brace as he guided his club Al Duhail to a 4-0 thrashing of Laurent Blanc's Al Rayyan.

Olunga has been in sizzling form in Qatar and it is no wonder that he has been the subject of transfer speculation with several European clubs said to be circling around his head to fish him out from Qatar.

Duhail, who are placed second in the QSL standings broke the deadlock after 21 minutes when Nam Tae-hee scored with a flying header off a cross from Sultan Al Brake from the left

Al Rayyan were once again undone from the left when Olunga scored his first with five minutes left, a sweeping left foot shot inside the box off a cutback slid in from Edmilson Junior

The lanky Kenyan forward completed his double in the 52nd minute with a simple tap in off his right foot after a devastating counter caught Rayan off guard, Abdelrahman Fahmi squaring in the ball from the right hand side.

Mohamed Musa then scored a cracking fourth for Duhail with a ferocious freekick from 40yards out that came off the underside of the crossbar before bouncing into the net.

With his work done, Olunga was rested in the 84th minute for Mohamed Muntari.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X