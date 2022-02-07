Kenya: Who Can Stop Olunga? Kenyan Striker Extends Impressive Goal Scoring Feat in Qatar

Nairobi — Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga extended his goal scoring run in the Qatar Stars League to 19 goals in 17 matches, scoring a brace as he guided his club Al Duhail to a 4-0 thrashing of Laurent Blanc's Al Rayyan.

Olunga has been in sizzling form in Qatar and it is no wonder that he has been the subject of transfer speculation with several European clubs said to be circling around his head to fish him out from Qatar.

Duhail, who are placed second in the QSL standings broke the deadlock after 21 minutes when Nam Tae-hee scored with a flying header off a cross from Sultan Al Brake from the left

Al Rayyan were once again undone from the left when Olunga scored his first with five minutes left, a sweeping left foot shot inside the box off a cutback slid in from Edmilson Junior

The lanky Kenyan forward completed his double in the 52nd minute with a simple tap in off his right foot after a devastating counter caught Rayan off guard, Abdelrahman Fahmi squaring in the ball from the right hand side.

Mohamed Musa then scored a cracking fourth for Duhail with a ferocious freekick from 40yards out that came off the underside of the crossbar before bouncing into the net.

With his work done, Olunga was rested in the 84th minute for Mohamed Muntari.