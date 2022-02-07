Kenya: Molo MP Kuria Declares Chama Ni UDA, Form Ni Hustler, Mpango Ni Bottom Up

6 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Molo MP Kuria Kimani says he will defend his parliamentary seat through the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

Speaking after he was received by Deputy President William Ruto at his official Karen residence, Kimani said he looked forward to serving his electorate under the new outfit which has been advancing the bottom-up economic model.

"These economic times call for the building of plans that build from the bottom up and not from the top down, that put their faith once more in the forgotten man at the bottom of the economic pyramid," the first term MP said, quoting, the 32nd US President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

DP Ruto has been popularising the model since 2020 as one that will promote investments of ordinary Kenyans and empowering them financially so the country can generate taxes to spur the economy, in what has been dismissed by his main opponent Raila Odinga of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X