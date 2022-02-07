Rwandans in Kenya Mark 28th Heroes Day

The Rwandan community in Kenya on Saturday, February 5 came together to celebrate the 28th anniversary of the Heroes Day, during which they paid tribute to people who defended patriotic values and sacrificed for the wellbeing of Rwandans.

Organized by the Rwanda High Commission in Kenya under the theme; "Our Heroism, Our Dignity," the ceremony was held in a hybrid format where over 60 representatives of the Rwandan community attended physically at the High Commission premises in Nairobi.

More than 100 Rwandans also participated virtually from different parts of Kenya, including Nairobi, Kisumu, Nakuru, Eldoret and Mombasa.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Richard Masozera, Rwanda's High Commissioner in Kenya, urged Rwandans to embrace patriotism while keeping in memory the countrymen and women who made exceptional contributions to nation-building.

"The Rwandan heroes, who displayed immense dedication and service to the country, represent our values, collective history and through them we're reminded of who we are and our potential to be dignified and prosperous," Masozera said.

He further noted that under the leadership of President Paul Kagame, Rwanda has become a reference point for robust governance in the region, political stability, sustained economic growth and the rule of law, among other things.

Masozera said the youth and generations to come "need to rise to the occasion and take this opportunity and contribute to the rebuilding and development of our nation."

Other speakers at the event included Lt Col (Rtd) Ndore Rulinda and Lt Col Ephrem Ngoga, who made presentations on the significance of the Heroes Day, noting that the celebrated heroes are in three categories, namely Imanzi, Imena and Ingenzi.

Imanzi is the highest order, featuring people who registered utmost achievements at the expense of their own lives, among other things.

This category currently has two people; Late Maj Gen Fred Gisa Rwigema, the first commander of the liberation struggle, and the Unknown Soldier, who represents those who died during the liberation struggle.

Imena has different people including King Umutara III Rudahigwa, former Prime Minister Agathe Uwiringiyimana, Felicite Niyitegeka, Michel Rwagasana and the Nyange Students.

Rulinda and Ngoga also gave testimonies of how heroism today manifests itself in different forms, including contribution to national development efforts.

In Rwanda, the Heroes Day was celebrated nationally on Tuesday February 1, with a wreath-laying ceremony at the National Heroes' Mausoleum in Remera, where President Kagame was accompanied by the First Lady Jeannette Kagame and other high-ranking officials as well as diplomatic corps.