Rwanda: Ruhamiriza to Officiate at 2022 Women's World Cup Qualifiers

7 February 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwandan international basketball referee Jean Sauveur Ruhamiriza has been named among referees who will officiate at the forthcoming 2022 Women's World Cup qualification tournament which gets underway from February 10 to 14 in Belgrade, Serbia.

Times Sport understands that the 30-year-old departed for Bergrade on Saturday night aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

He is one of the three African referees selected to officiate at the four day showpiece.

"It is an exciting opportunity for me and I am very proud to be representing my country at the Women's World Cup qualifiers. This is a rare platform for me to take my career to another level, I hope to benefit a lot from the experience," said Ruhamiriza

A total of 16 referees were selected from different countries to officiate at the tournament.

Last year, Ruhamiriza officiated at the FIBA Women's U-19 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary.

