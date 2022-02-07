Kenya: "Cassa Must Go!" - Bandari Fans Turn the Heat on Coach Mbungo After Tusker Loss

6 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Mombasa — A third defeat in five winless matches has piled pressure on Bandari's Rwandese tactician Andre Cassa Mbungo, with a section of fans chanting him down as the dockers suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to defending champions Tusker FC.

Chants of 'Cassa Must Go' echoed from the stands for most of the final bits of their second half duel against Tusker, and the fans made it even louder after Eric Zakayo scored the second for the brewers, after David Majak had given them a 1-0 advantage by halftime.

Pressure is mounting on the tactician to take the dockers back to winning ways and the defeat to Tusker further tightened the screw on the coach's fortunes down at the Coast.

The brewers completed a double over Bandari, Majak taking them ahead in the 33rd minute with a sweet volley while Zakayo's thumping header sealed the three points seven minutes to time.

