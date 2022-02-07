Kenya: Muslim Leaders Want Tgovt to Trace Missing Marsabit Businessman Who Was Abducted

Nairobi — A section of Muslim leaders have demanded answers from the government on the whereabouts of a Marsabit businessman, who was abducted by unknown people three days ago in Nairobi's South C area.

According to the muslim leaders, Roba Abduba Sereka, 60 was kidnapped in broad daylight on February 2 while walking out of his home.

Abdullahi Abdi, Chairman of National Muslim Leaders Forum (NAMLEF), said that the government has enough machinery to investigate and bring all those involved in the kidnappings in the country to book.

"It is our appeal that if this has happened because organs of the government have picked this guy up and taken him, within the least possible time, he should be produced in the court of law," he said.

He added that due process must be followed in prosecuting any Kenyan as opposed to resorting to kidnappings which they said is likely to worsen the already volatile situation in Marsabit county.

The NAMLEF Chairperson took a swipe at those running for different political seats for remaining tightlipped despite being aware of the increased cases of abduction in the country.

He made reference to the recent discovery of over 20 bodies dumped in River Yala in Siaya county pointing out that they are yet to get any significant reactions from the political class.

"We are in a period of elections and there are people who are running for higher office in this country... I am not hearing any single political leader who is vying for the top office confirming to us as Kenyans that the security of Kenyans is being protected," he said.

Ali Gulicha, a SUPKEM official joined Abdi in castigating political leaders for failing to speak out against the rising cases of disappearances in the country and warned that it sets a dangerous precedent.

"You only come to us when you want votes, but the Azimio guys are not talking about it, the Tangatanga group is not talking about it, the Kalonzo axis the OKA axis, nobody is talking about it," he added.

Yusuf Jillo, NAMLEF youth leader described the missing businessman as an honest, hardworking man who has worked in the public service as a civil servant and later promoted as the District Education Officer (DEO) by the government where he served until his retirement.

"This is somebody who is still serving this nation in the public sector, he is not someone hidden and involved in any other crimes that he can be associated with. Currently he is the manager of Marsabit Municipal Council," he added.