Rwanda: Basketball - APR Win Preseason Tournament

APR men's basketball team were crowned champions of the preseason tournament after beating local rivals Patriots 59-58 in the final game on Friday night at Amahoro indoor stadium.

It was a tightly-contested game where Patriots won the first quarter 21-13 but APR bounced back to claim the second one on 11-8 points.

In the second half, Patriots continued to press-on and won the third quarter 16-13, but APR fought to take the final quarter 21-13.

APR Shooting guard Armel Sangwe was the game-high scorer with 19 points while teammate Enock Isezerano added 14 points.

Reigning local league champions REG basketball club finished third in the preseason tournament after overcoming IPRC-Kigali 64-60 in the third-place game.

In the women's category, REG won the preseason title after beating APR 51-42 in the final game.

The new season will get underway in March after the national team will have finished playing in the first window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifiers that will take place in February in Senegal.

Final

Men

APR 59-58 Patriots

Women

REG 51-42 APR