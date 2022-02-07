Nigeria: Alleged N10bn Fraud - Lai Mohammed Demands N100bn Compensation From Online Medium

Minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has dragged an online publisher, Mr Jackson Ude, before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over alleged libelous publication.

In the suit, filed by his counsel, Taofeek Yahaya, the minister joined the editor of the publication, Pointbanknews, Mr Uduma Mba, as second defendant in the matter.

In a copy of the writ of summons, the minister asked for the sum of N50 billion aggravated and exemplary damages for alleged libel from the defendants.

The minister also asked the court to award another N50 billion general damages against the defendants for alleged libelous publications against him.

Mohammed said the defendants in the publication alleged that he was involved in N10 billion fraud, adding that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) was investigating him.

He said the report, published on August 3, 2021 in Pointbalnknews.com was circulated worldwide and had caused damage to his reputation.

The minister therefore prayed the court to restrain the defendants from further publishing defamatory brackets against him.

He also prayed the court for a perpetual injunction, restraining the defendants from writing or caused to be written, publishing or caused to be published and generally circulating or caused to be circulated by themselves or their agents or servants or otherwise howsoever any of such libel or similar words or any word to the like effect concerning the claimant.

According to the writ of summons, one of the witnesses listed to give evidence in the matter is the minister, who is expected to lead evidence and show to the court that contrary to the mission statement as contained in the website the publication is a purveyor of false, untruth, malicious libel against anyone and intentionally sensationalises its report to defame innocent people as they have done in his case.

He said the publication made by the defendants is untrue, malicious, unfounded and wicked.

The minister will also lead evidence to show that he has always been at the forefront of the development of the Ministry of Information and Culture where he is currently serving as minister and will not do anything to bring his name and the name of the ministry to disrepute.