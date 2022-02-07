Nigeria: NIN Verification Service Temporarily Unavailable - NIMC

7 February 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Innocent Odoh

National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced that its National Identity Number (NIN) Verification Service (NVS) is temporarily unavailable due to the maintenance by one of the commission's network service providers.

The commission said this in a statement at the weekend even as it assured the public that verification and authentication service would be restored once the maintenance is concluded.

"The commission apologises for any inconvenience this might cause our esteemed customers, as all hands are on deck to ensure speedy restoration.

"Meanwhile the public can make use of the alternative Tokenisation verification platform.

"For more information on how to use the Tokenisation platform, visit https://wild.nimc.gov.ng," it said.

