Nigeria: Insecurity - Presidency Faults Financial Times Report

The Presidency, yesterday, faulted a report on security challenges in the country, published in the January 31, 2022 edition of Financial Times of London Newspaper, saying banditry has been caged to the level that no territory in the country was under terrorists control.

In another breath, the Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), said at the weekend that the federal government was committed to providing more platforms for the military to sustain the tempo of operations in order to contain insurgency, banditry and other security challenges across the country.

However, in a letter to the Editor, Financial Times, by presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the Presidency expressed its concern over the wrong perceptions contained in the article: "What is Nigeria's Government For," authored by David Piling.

According to the one-page letter, the pre3sidency stated: "The caricature of a government sleepwalking into disaster (What is Nigeria's government for? January 31, 2022 ) is predictable from a correspondent, who jets briefly in and out of Nigeria on the same British Airways flight he so criticises.

"He highlights rising banditry in my country as proof of such slumber.

'What he leaves out are the security gains made over two presidential terms. The terror organisation Boko Haram used to administer an area the size of Belgium at inauguration; now, they control no territory.

"The first comprehensive plan to deal with decades-old clashes between nomadic herders and sedentary farmers - experienced across the width of the Sahel - has been introduced: pilot ranches are reducing the competition for water and land that drove past tensions.

"Banditry grew out of such clashes. Criminal gangs took advantage of the instability, flush with guns that flooded the region following the Western-triggered implosion of Libya. The situation is grave. Yet as with other challenges, it is one that the government will face down."

Meanwhile, Magashi, speaking at the end of the 2021 West African Social Activities (WASA) of the Army Headquarters Garrison, in Abuja, said President Muhammadu Buhari's continuous support for the armed forces added impetus to the ongoing efforts by the Nigerian armed forces in the fight against insurgency.

"It is based on the support of the federal government that the ministry had continued to strive relentlessly to keep the services by providing various grades of equipment and ammunition. We shall continue to make efforts to ensure that more platforms are prescribed to sustain the tempo of operations.

"I wish to state that you must imbibe good maintenance culture so as to make this equipment readily available, when needed for operations. It is worthy to mention that training is the best welfare that can be given to officers and soldiers and I am very appreciative of the efforts of the Chief of Army Staff for ensuring that all the training exercises for the year 2021, were successfully conducted," he said.

The minister said the conduct of the training for the military had proven to be result-oriented, adding that several personnel, who were trained and deployed for operations had performed creditably well.

He reassured the Nigerian army that the ministry would continue to accord the welfare of officers and soldiers and their family a priority.

Magashi also commended the officers and soldiers for their sacrifices towards ensuring enduring peace in the country, adding that 2021 was an eventful year characterised by challenges, sober moments and records of successes.

He recalled the gallant performance and sacrifices of the Nigerian army personnel in counterterrorism, counter insurgency and other operations across the country.

In his remarks, the Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison, Maj. Gen. Sanusi Dahiru, said WASA was an enduring tradition of the Nigerian army, during which officers, soldiers and their families come together to socialise in a relaxed mood.

Dahiru said the event also served as a vehicle to enhance esprit de corps and the spirit of brotherliness within a command and avenue to appreciate personnel for their individual and collective contributions towards the success of the command.

He said the command diligently provided operational, administrative and logistic support to the army headquarters departments, formations and units, as well as successfully executing all training activities.

He appreciated the chief of army staff for exemplary leadership, passionate and selfless commitment to the welfare of personnel, assuring them that the garrison would do its best to sustain the tempo of achievements in 2022.

"I wish to state that the personnel of the command are poised to carry out the activities with renewed vigor and commitment in terms of professionalism, responsiveness and commitment in the discharge of the constitutional duties," he said.

The event featured cultural display by different ethnic groups and a tug of war, which featured the female members of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) serving in the garrison.