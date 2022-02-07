Tanzania: Zimbabwe Impressed With Tz Artisanal Miners Operations

ZIMBAMBE'S Minister for Minerals, Mr Wiston Chitando has been impressed with how Tanzania has successfully managed to enhance the operations of the small scale miners.

Mr Chitando commended the country yesterday when he made a two day official visit to Tanzania accompanied by e Zimbabwe Attorney General, Mr Prince Machaya.

The visit among others intended to discuss issues pertaining to Association of Diamond Producing Countries (ADPA) and Kimberly Processing Certification System (KPCS).

"We want to enhance the economic cooperation between our two countries thus we compare notice and learn from Tanzania" said Mr Chitando.

He told his host, Dr Dotto Biteko the country's Minister for Minerals that there are a lot of similarity in the geological patterns between the two countries thus the need to partner and develop the economies.

He was impressed with how the country has managed to see operations of the artisan and small scale miners, saying they will send a special mission to learn from Tanzania how they attained the status.

On his part, Mr Biteko said doors are open for them to come to learn and share experiences as the common goal is to see the contribution of the mining sector for economic development.

"We shared experience on how best to deal with the minerals smuggling as that is the common problems in many countries as well as monitor and controls, checks and balance of the mining sector" said Biteko

He said the country has also learned how Zimbabwe mining sector contribution to their national economy stood at 12 per cent compared to the country's 6.5 per cent.

"We are happy that they made the visit, we learned a lot from them especially on the mining smuggling challenges and the need for having laws that control the situation and amendments from time to time to meet the demands" said Minister Biteko.