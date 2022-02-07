Seychelles' Artists Bring Their 'Light of Life' to Beijing Biennale

Two Seychellois artists are displaying their artworks at the 9th Beijing International Art Biennale, currently taking place at the National Art Museum of China.

Jude Ally and George Camille, well known for their abstract paintings, are showing their pieces at the biennale in the Chinese capital, which opened on January 21 under the theme "The Light of Life".

Camille's piece is called "Behind the Curtain" as he says it is a necessity for humanity, though hesitantly and with uncertainty, to come out of confinement and into the light.

He started working on the piece even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. Camille painted the canvas in an abstract manner using a number of colours. During the pandemic, while preparing pieces for his exhibition at Kaz Zanana - his gallery in the capital Victoria - he reconsidered the piece.

"The piece reminded me of a curtain and to me, this is what the pandemic is about - people behind the curtain. I placed a parting in the 'curtain' and introduced four faces which I painted blue. These are faces of people who are uncertain, and showing a certain amount of fear," he told SNA.

He said that he used the colour blue on the faces as it is a colour that best depicts this depressive period that is affecting a lot of people. He added that the act of parting the curtain shows an element of hope and going on with our lives, despite the pandemic.

This is the second time that Camille participates in this particular biennale. In 2019, he participated with an artwork entitled "Searching", which illustrated the journey in life that people undertake from birth to death.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Seychelles Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, Jude Ally interpreted the theme in a more abstract manner with his mixed media collage artwork entitled "Loud".

"My idea always bears meaning in relation to the human aspects and the quest for a better way. My work conveys a range of human conditions, from the struggles, conflict, and all the other 'noises' that we portray," said Ally.

Elaborating on how the theme comes into play in his piece, Ally explained that there is light when people speak about what affects them as human beings. By listening attentively, people can achieve and do better.

The Beijing International Art Biennale is an event for international artists to showcase contemporary artwork. For the ninth edition of the biennale, there are 573 artists from 117 countries and regions taking part. It will close its doors to the public on February 28.