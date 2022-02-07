Mozambique: Covid-19 - 85 New Cases and 954 Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Saturday reported a further 85 new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and 954 recoveries.

No Covid-19 deaths were reported on Saturday, and so the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique remains 2,183.

According to a Saturday press release from the Ministry of Health, since the start of the pandemic, 1,235,592 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 2,763 of them in the previous 24 hours.

2,678 of these tests yielded negative results, Of the 85 positive cases, 54 were men and 31were women. Eight were under the age of 15,

There were 19 cases in Maputo city and 12 in Maputo province. So between them Maputo city and province accounted for 36.5 per cent of the new cases. There were also 11 cases from Zambezia, 10 from Sofala, eight from Manica, seven from Nampula, five from Gaza, four from Niassa, four from Tete, three from Inhambane and two from Cabo Delgado,

The positivity rate (the percentage of people tested found to be infected with the virus) fell from 8.19 per cent on Friday to 3.08 per cent on Saturday.

In the same 24 hour period, nine Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (six in Maputo, two in Cabo Delgado and one in Niassa), while three new cases were admitted (two in Maputo and one in Niassa).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres fell from 35 on Friday to 29 on Saturday. 13 of these patients (44.8 per cent were in Maputo). There were also five patients in Niassa, three in Manica, two in Nampula, two in Tete, and one each in Zambezia, Inhambane, Gaza and Matola, No Covid-19 patients were hospitalised in Cabo Delgado or Sofala.

Of the 954 recoveries, 879 were from Maputo province, 40 from Inhambane, and 35 from Zambezia. The total number of recoveries now stands at 216,889, which is 96.7 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases fell from 6,102 on Friday to 5,233 on Saturday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 3,556 (68 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 567; Zambezia, 237; Cabo Delgado, 198; Gaza, 156; Niassa, 120; Manica, 114; Inhambane, 87; Tete, 81; Nampula, 78; and Sofala, 39.

The Ministry release also reported that, over the previous 24 hours, a further 32,293 people were vaccinated against Covid-19.The number completely vaccinated is now 9,786,545, which is 64.3 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.

The number who have received at least one dose of the vaccine is 11,478,576, and 61,888 people have received booster doses.