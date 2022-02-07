Tanzania: Govt Pledges Support to Investors, Traders Compete in Global Markets

The government will create enabling environment to protect investors and traders to grow and compete in regional and international markets, the Deputy Minister for Investment, Industry and Trade, Mr Exaudi Kigahe has said.

He said creating a friendly environment for investors and traders will help the country become self-sufficient in various essential commodities such as sugar.

Deputy Minister Kigahe made the remarks during the presentation of the Budget Implementation Report of the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade and its Institutions to Industry, Trade and Environment, Members of the Parliamentary Permanent Committee in Dodoma on Sunday.

The Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee of Industry, Trade and Environment, David Makiposa said the government should expand the scope of access to services in rural areas as well as oversee the production of various products in the country by using local raw materials to boost the country's economy while it continues to improve and create a conducive and enabling environment for investors and businesses.

On his part, the Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Erick Shigongo advised the Ministry to establish an innovative fund (Tanzania Innovation Fund) to nurture, develop and promote young innovators of various products that lead to the establishment of large-scale productive industries.

Presenting the report on the implementation of the Ministry's budget to the members of the committee, the Director of Policy and Planning of the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, Alfred Mapunda said the Ministry has made significant strides in improving the investment and business environment, establishing industrial clusters, improving border markets, providing online services and strengthening bilateral trade ties, regional and international.