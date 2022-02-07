Tanzania: Samia - Solution Looming for Stalling Projects in Mara Region

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has promised to find a lasting solution to why development projects in Mara Region have been stalling for many years, thus frustrating efforts of the government to speed up social and economic development in the area.

"There are some projects, which have stalled, we will take actions ", the head of State declared shortly after laying a foundation stone on Mugango-Kiabakari- Butiama Water project in Musoma rural on Sunday.

That was after President Samia seemed not to be satisfied with speed of implementing of development projects in the region, including roads that are under the hands of Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads).

Elaborating, she noted that the reason(s) behind stalling development projects in the region will be established to change the situation and enhance development.

Speaking on the implementation of Mugango- Kiabakari -Butiama water project, President Samia said the government will ensure completion of the project is as per the plan eramarked.

"Your government is ready to provide money in order to complete this project. I have been proud to lay the foundation on the project," President Samia told a huge rally in the project area.

Equally, she instructed the Ministry of Water to redesign the project so that it can be implemented at once.

The President said already 75 percent of the money required to finance the 70b/- water project that will draw water from Lake Victoria had been provided.