Malawi: Bushiris Extradition Court Ruling Tuesday

6 February 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary will know this Tuesday whether South African witnesses will physically be in court or not in the landmark extradition case.

Lawyers for the Bushiris applied that the witnesses appear physically but the state says they should appear via a video link because of the covid-19 pandemic.

The couple was charged with financial crimes in South Africa and fled the country on grounds that they would not get a fair trial.

South African government sort extradition of the Bushiris, a move that was later challenged in the courts.

Wapona Kita, lawyer for the Bushiris has confirmed about Tuesday's ruling by Justice Professor Redson Kapindu.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X