Malawi: Bushiris Extradition Court Ruling Tuesday

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary will know this Tuesday whether South African witnesses will physically be in court or not in the landmark extradition case.

Lawyers for the Bushiris applied that the witnesses appear physically but the state says they should appear via a video link because of the covid-19 pandemic.

The couple was charged with financial crimes in South Africa and fled the country on grounds that they would not get a fair trial.

South African government sort extradition of the Bushiris, a move that was later challenged in the courts.

Wapona Kita, lawyer for the Bushiris has confirmed about Tuesday's ruling by Justice Professor Redson Kapindu.