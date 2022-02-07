Nigeria: NASENI, NMDC to Resuscitate Mining, Mineral Sector

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and the National Metallurgical Development Centre (NMDC) located in Jos, Plateau State have started a working collaboration toward exploring value addition in the mineral and metals subsector.

A statement issued at the weekend by Olusegun Ayeoyenikan, Deputy Director, Information at NASENI, noted that the two agencies hope to achieve this through Research and Development (R&D's) of the abundant local raw materials found in the country's soil.

Speaking on the collaboration in a meeting in Jos over the weekend, the executive vice chairman/chief executive of NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Sani, said "We cannot industrialise our economy without paying attention to the conversion of the nation's minerals both solid and soft, into viable uses."

He said further that "Nigeria's economic diversification efforts would not give the nation the desired socio-economic targets or depths in creating jobs or wealth and to tackle social vices associated with unemployment, if the strategies do not take into accounts the conversion of the natural resources and minerals into finished products thereby creating the windows for the manufacturing sector to add values to the economy."

In the emerging collaboration, Professor Haruna said that both organizations would commit themselves to the economic diversification agenda of the Federal government by ensuring that Iron and steel, minerals and metals subsector of the economy are explored to the benefits of the citizens thereby redirecting people's minds from oil.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Also, our diversification efforts will not be successful without fabricating the needed tools, machinery, capital goods and equipment to process iron, steels or other minerals deposits", Prof Haruna said.

The director general/Chief Executive of NMDC Prof.Linus O.Asuquo who was optimistic about the benefits of the budding collaboration said that the good works which NASENI is carrying out in the country are well known to all, therefore " NASENI's capability to transform NMDC's outcomes through engineering and industrial uses will no doubt bring about rapid industrialisation capable of addressing unemployment, poverty and safe foreign exchange for our dear country, Nigeria."

According to the agreement, NASENI will fabricate the machines and all needed capital goods and equipment by NMDC while the centre on its part will continue to carry out the required research and development into discovery of more of the Nigeria potential mineral and metals deposits in the country which are the very critical foundational possessions which Nigeria must have before dreaming of our own peculiar type of industrialization or industrial economy.

NMDC is the Federal Government Centre with the mandate and responsibility to undertake, through laboratory research and tests, mineralogical appraisal, examination and evaluation of mineral deposits and endowments in the country and to carry out samples for the purpose of ascertaining the minerals spaces contained in Nigeria soil.

Other functions of the NMDC include carrying out applied research and also to develop both conventional and refractory products, using mineral raw materials, and to improve the performance of the processes used in metallurgical and allied industries through the applications of scientific knowledge to the solutions of problems related to steel production, fabrication and utilization.