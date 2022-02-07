Nigeria: Maritime Security - Nigerian Navy Strengthens Partnership With French Counterpart

To provide adequate maritime security, especially in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) waters, the Nigerian Navy (NN) recently strengthened partnership with its French counterpart.

The reinforcement of partnership and seamless collaboration took place when

the French Naval Ship (FNS) ENSEIGNE DE VAISSÉAU JACOUBET made port call to the Western Naval Command (WNC) in Apapa, Lagos.

Received by the WNC Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Rear Admiral Jason Gbassa, he said collaborating with the French Navy and other foreign navies often helps eradicate piracy while creating a conducive environment for maritime businesses to flourish.

He said: "The collaboration of the two navies will improve competency and this will enable us to contain crimes in our maritime space which will translate to prosperity of both nations.

"The maritime environment is a global space where trade and other economic activities pass through.

"So, with a secured maritime environment, you can be assured of prosperity of nations because trading involves many nations."

Citing the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) 2021 report which pointed to a reduction of piracy activities in the Gulf of Guinea, he added that "going into the new year and looking forward, we expect that the reduction will be sustained by our activities at sea with the French navy alongside other foreign navy partners".

He further added that the French Naval visit would also afford the Nigerian Navy the opportunity to explore new initiatives in the areas of training and capacity building.

"We need more training especially regarding our efforts in building capacity in hydrography along other related specialisations like oceanography and cartography.

"The French Navy and Nigerian Navy have a long history of cordial relations and it is our hope that we will continue to build on it," he said.

Gbassa posited that any arrangement on maritime security without Nigeria in the West African region, would have difficulty because Nigeria is the one that sustains all operations and drives every effort within the region.

Therefore he said "It gives us great delight that we will be able to uphold the leadership role in the African sub region and relate well with all our other foreign partners like you."

Also speaking, the Chief of Foreign Affairs to the French Navy, Vice Admiral Christophe Lucas said the sea exercises would help improve security in the maritime environment.

He said: "Our cooperation in accordance with the Yaounde architecture in this region will help improve the security situation in the Gulf of Guinea."

The French Naval Ship ENSEIGNE DE VAISSÉAU JACOUBET was deployed on maritime interdiction mission in the Gulf of Guinea.