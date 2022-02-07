Nigeria: NIN-SIM Linkage - SERAP Urges Buhari to Rescind Approval of Access to Subscribers' Details

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently review and rescind his reported approval for security agencies to access peoples' personal details via NIN-SIM linkage without due process of law.

SERAP also urged Buhari to send executive bills to the National Assembly to repeal and reform all laws that are inconsistent and incompatible with Nigerians' rights to privacy, dignity and liberty.

The organisation's position followed reports that some security agencies had received presidential approval to access personal details of Nigerians via the database of the National Identity Management Commission in the course of carrying out their duties.

In the letter dated February 5, 2022, and signed by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation warned that if the president's reported approval was not rescinded, millions of law-abiding Nigerians may feel that their private lives are the subject of constant surveillance.

The letter, read in part: "The power to access individual's details raises serious concerns as to their arbitrary use by the authorities responsible for applying them in a manner that reduces human rights and democratic principles by the monitoring and surveillance of millions of Nigerians.

"It is crucial to rescind the approval, and respect the autonomy of individuals to receive and share information of a personal nature without interference from the authorities, if unintended adverse consequences are to be avoided.

"The right to privacy allows Nigerians to hold opinions and exercise freedom of expression without arbitrary or illegal interference and attacks.

"Private conversations of individuals - which belong to their intimate sphere and contribute to their personal development - also enjoy strong legal protection and can only be limited based on the principles of legality, necessity and proportionality.

"We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within seven days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel your government to comply with our request in the public interest."

The letter was copied to Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.