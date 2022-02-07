Tanzania: Women Traders to Raise Recommendations On Blueprint for Business Reforms

Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC) has asked women, entrepreneurs, through their association to bring their recommendations for improvement of the blueprint for regulatory reforms to improve business environment.

The TNBC Executive Secretary, Dr Godwill Wanga made the call over the weekend while closing a national workshop that brought together women and youth entrepreneurs from 17 regions to enhance their understanding of the blueprint for reforms in Morogoro.

The two days event was organized by the Agricultural Markets Development Trust (AMDT) and the Tanzania Women Chamber of Commerce (TWCC).

Dr Wanga said the council would work on all challenges facing women entrepreneurs.

"I ask women entrepreneurs to bring us their challenges raised during the workshop so that I can submit them to responsible ministries, departments or agencies to address the issues," he said.

According to the women entrepreneurs, some of the challenges included high production costs, lack of appropriate technology, costs of standards compliance, lack of laboratories particularly in border regions, availability of loans, lack of crop insurance services, lack of packaging materials and labels.

Others are access to land, availability of farm inputs, unreliable markets and unfriendly taxes and levies.

Dr Wanga informed women entrepreneurs that last year the council which is chaired by President Samia Suluhu Hassan made some decisions that would lead to the improvement of the blueprint.

He said the government is committed to support entrepreneurs and urged women traders to conduct their activities more professionally, faithfully and with increased discipline.

He also said that TNBC has started to integrate all systems to make information of all investors easily available by all government institutions.

"We have started with Tanzania Investment Center (TIC), Tanzania Revenue Authority, Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) and Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA)".

The TWCC Executive Director Mwajuma Hamza hailed the government for building one stop centres at the regional levels.

She asked for more members to be included in the regional and district business councils and air their views on the changes of various unfriendly laws and regulations that deter their development.

According to the Business Enabling Environment Specialist at AMDT, Tertula Swai, the objectives of the workshop was to raise the level of understanding of the blueprint among women entrepreneurs

Another objective was to analyse deeply regulatory issues which were not implemented in the blueprint and make sure that the information reaches more stakeholders.

Speaking at the event, an entrepreneur, Diana Njau from Arusha Region, said the government has done a lot in the blueprint but more efforts were needed to raise public awareness on the document especially for ordinary people and in a simple language.

The two days' workshop attracted more than 45 TWCC leaders and members from Dodoma, Zanzibar, Dar es Salaam, Ruvuma, Kagera, Arusha, Morogoro, Mbeya, Kigoma, Singida, Iringa, Rukwa, Tanga, Geita, Mwanza, Singida and Manyara regions.