Uganda: Arua Hill Sc, Plascon Sign Shs500m Sponsorship Deal

Paints company Kansai Plascon Uganda has Saturday morning, signed a sponsorship deal worth Shs500 million with Arua Hill SC as the club's official shirt sponsor.

As part of the three-year deal (2022-2025), Plascon's name and logo will appear on Arua Hill's jerseys.

Speaking at the unveiling in Arua, Plascon Managing Director, Santosh Gumte said the deal is part of their strategic approach to be more actively involved in sports development.

"Besides sports providing the brand a platform to actively engage with its customers at their passion points, we know the social impact that sports plays in the communities," Gumte said.

He added, "Sports offers a safety net for many youths that would have otherwise ended up in all manner of illicit activities. So, this can rightly be interpreted as our corporate social investment in the community,"

For his part, Arua Hill's CEO, Joel Jaffa applauded Plascon for coming on board to help the team realise its dreams.

"We are very grateful that Kansai Plascon has acknowledged the work that we are doing and has decided to come on board to push us further," Jaffa said.

Jaffa assured Plascon that there will be value for the money and promised better results on pitch.

"While we celebrate this milestone, we are aware that with it comes with responsibility; not only to live up to our current standards but to better them, which should translate into points earned on pitch, and ultimately, trophies." he said.

Arua Hill becomes the second club after Vipers SC, to have secured sponsorship from Plascon. The giant paints company, last year, signed a Shs400 million sponsorship deal with Vipers as the official paint partners of the Kitende-based club.

Previously branded as Doves All Stars FC, Arua Hill SC got promoted to the 2022 StarTimes Uganda Premier League after topping their Elgon Group in the 2021 FUFA Big League.

Currently, Arua Hill SC are sitting in sixth place in the league with 25 points after 15 matches.