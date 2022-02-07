Uganda: Speaker Oulanyah Flown to Us for Treatment

6 February 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Crispus Mugisha

The Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah has been flown out of the country for treatment, the Nile Post has learnt.

Sources privy to the matter that this website spoke to say Oulanyah who has been unwell for some time was later last week flown out of the country to the US.

The development comes on the backdrop of President Museveni's intervention directing that the speaker gets adequate treatment.

"The president was consulted about his health and directed that they handle," a source privy to the matter told this website.

Uganda Radio Network on Sunday exclusively reported that the Speaker had been flown out of the country on Thursday to Seattle for "specialized" treatment.

It is also reported that he was flown aboard one of the Uganda Airlines Airbus A330-800neo aircraft.

Whereas details of his sickness are still scanty, it is reported that Oulanyah who last chaired a parliamentary sitting in November has been in an out of hospital for a long time.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X