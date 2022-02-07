Uganda: U.S Condemns Recurring Torture of Ugandans

The United States Embassy in Uganda has condemned the recurring reports of forced disappearances, arbitrary detention and torture of Ugandans.

In a statement issued on Friday, U.S warned that the mistreatment of Ugandan civilians is costing the government its credibility.

"Recurring credible accounts of forced disappearance, arbitrary detention, and use of physical and mental torture of Ugandan citizens by the security forces reflect poorly on the government and undermine the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, which under Article 24 states, "No person shall be subjected to any form of torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment."

This development comes amidst increasing reports of torture of civilians especially those opposed to the government.

Weeks ago, satirical writer Kakwenza Rukirabashaija was arrested and detained for a month for allegedly abusing the president's son Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Upon release, Kakwenza detailed humiliating torture he said he faced while under detention including getting stripped nude and beaten all over his body by security officers.

Days ago, National Unity Platform (NUP) party Kasese District mobiliser, Samuel Masereka also accused security forces of torturing him.

A visibly frail Masereka with wounds on some of his body parts told journalists that while under detention, he was beaten all over his body, including his private parts. He also narrated that the interrogators would sometimes boil water and pour it over his body.

In its statement, the U.S condemned all acts of mistreatment of civilians and urged the government to protect the rights of Ugandans as well as bringing the perpetrators to book.

"We urge the Government of Uganda, as a party to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights and the Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, to protect the rights of its citizens and to hold accountable those who violate these rights,"

The U.S added, "We recognize the courage of the victims in sharing their experiences with the public, and of concerned citizens calling for the full expression of their constitutional rights and protections."

The embassy also commended the media for shining light on these stories and raising awareness.